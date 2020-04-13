Ellevest Inc. Purchases 844 Shares of Visa Inc (NYSE:V)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Visa Inc (NYSE:V) by 67.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,089 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Visa were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora purchased a new position in shares of Visa in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Laffer Investments bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Sageworth Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Visa during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new position in Visa in the fourth quarter worth approximately $43,000. 82.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Nomura decreased their price objective on Visa from $233.00 to $214.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Visa from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup raised their target price on Visa from $190.00 to $194.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Visa from $232.00 to $229.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on Visa from $228.00 to $192.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Visa currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $206.74.

In other news, CAO James H. Hoffmeister sold 2,186 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $208.71, for a total value of $456,240.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Alfred F. Kelly, Jr. sold 7,000 shares of Visa stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.00, for a total transaction of $1,428,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 148,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,210,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 39,371 shares of company stock valued at $7,619,389. 0.19% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of V stock opened at $169.59 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $173.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $183.40. Visa Inc has a 52 week low of $133.93 and a 52 week high of $214.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market cap of $340.87 billion, a PE ratio of 30.95, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.94.

Visa (NYSE:V) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The credit-card processor reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.46. Visa had a net margin of 52.60% and a return on equity of 43.15%. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.08 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.30 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Visa Inc will post 5.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company facilitates commerce through the transfer of value and information among consumers, merchants, financial institutions, businesses, strategic partners, and government entities. It operates VisaNet, a processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions; and offers fraud protection for account holders and assured payment for merchants.

