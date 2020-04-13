Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM) by 19.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 15,735 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,527 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Segment Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 31,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $686,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. Harborview Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Harborview Advisors LLC now owns 37,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $803,000 after acquiring an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 125,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,693,000 after acquiring an additional 908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 353,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

BSCM opened at $21.58 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $21.03 and a 200-day moving average of $21.39. Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $18.16 and a 1-year high of $23.76.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCM).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.