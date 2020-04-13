Ellevest Inc. Has $329,000 Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN)

Posted by on Apr 13th, 2020

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCN) by 19.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,869 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,546 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSCN. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,000. Finally, Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $83,000.

BSCN stock opened at $21.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2023 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $16.71 and a 52 week high of $22.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.18.

Latest News

Amgen, Inc. Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.
T-Mobile Us Inc Position Lifted by Ellevest Inc.
Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,369 Shares of Estee Lauder Companies Inc
Ellevest Inc. Has $347,000 Stock Holdings in Automatic Data Processing
Ellevest Inc. Purchases 844 Shares of Visa Inc
Ellevest Inc. Raises Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 Corporate Bond ETF


