Ellevest Inc. Has $317,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS)

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,351 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,414 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.32% of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $723,000. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $3,869,000. Asset Dedication LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 41.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $490,000 after buying an additional 6,463 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 24,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 40,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $890,000 after buying an additional 17,439 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA BSCS opened at $21.66 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $18.62 and a 52 week high of $22.96. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.31 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.88.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSCS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCS).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2028 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.