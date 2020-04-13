Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) Position Boosted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its position in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,805 shares of the retailer’s stock after buying an additional 299 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Walmart were worth $319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of WMT. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Walmart by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 2,184 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Busey Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Busey Wealth Management now owns 32,333 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $3,843,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,214 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $738,000 after acquiring an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. increased its holdings in Walmart by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 2,540 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC now owns 4,914 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $584,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. 30.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of WMT stock opened at $121.15 on Monday. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.15 and a twelve month high of $128.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $344.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.57, a P/E/G ratio of 4.83 and a beta of 0.27. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $115.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $117.46. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.78%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.81%.

In related news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP M. Brett Biggs sold 16,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.39, for a total value of $1,853,689.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 264,445 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $30,249,863.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock valued at $37,403,190 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have issued reports on WMT shares. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Wolfe Research started coverage on Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Oppenheimer raised Walmart from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut Walmart to an “underperform” rating and set a $98.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. Walmart presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $125.58.

Walmart

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

