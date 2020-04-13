Ellevest Inc. Grows Position in SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of SYSCO Co. (NYSE:SYY) by 2,509.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,340 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,097 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in SYSCO were worth $289,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in SYSCO during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. TFG Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in SYSCO in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, NewSquare Capital LLC raised its position in SYSCO by 1,680.0% in the 4th quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. 80.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SYY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised SYSCO from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $75.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on SYSCO from $75.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $90.00 target price (down previously from $94.00) on shares of SYSCO in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Argus lowered SYSCO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. SYSCO presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.45.

NYSE:SYY opened at $48.32 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $54.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.36. SYSCO Co. has a 52-week low of $26.00 and a 52-week high of $85.98. The company has a market capitalization of $25.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.42.

SYSCO (NYSE:SYY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The company reported $0.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.01. SYSCO had a return on equity of 78.49% and a net margin of 3.00%. The company had revenue of $15.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.11 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that SYSCO Co. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.73%. SYSCO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.70%.

SYSCO Profile

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes a range of food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry. It operates through three segments: U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, and SYGMA. The company distributes a line of frozen foods, such as meats, seafood, fully prepared entrees, fruits, vegetables, and desserts; a line of canned and dry foods; fresh meats and seafood; dairy products; beverage products; imported specialties; and fresh produce.

