Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) Shares Acquired by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 15.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 15,313 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,006 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BSCK. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $482,000. Colony Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 367,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,819,000 after buying an additional 13,619 shares during the period. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 128,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,729,000 after purchasing an additional 14,036 shares in the last quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 174,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,718,000 after acquiring an additional 668 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 38,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $814,000 after acquiring an additional 6,494 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:BSCK opened at $21.17 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $19.67 and a 1-year high of $21.41. The business has a 50 day moving average of $21.05 and a 200 day moving average of $21.23.

