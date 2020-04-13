Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in International Paper Co (NYSE:IP) by 26,489.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,445 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,417 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in International Paper were worth $232,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC bought a new position in shares of International Paper in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in International Paper by 54.0% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares in the last quarter. 83.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:IP opened at $33.79 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.51. International Paper Co has a 1-year low of $26.38 and a 1-year high of $47.96. The company has a market capitalization of $13.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 1.43. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $33.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.48.

International Paper (NYSE:IP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.07. International Paper had a net margin of 5.47% and a return on equity of 23.49%. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.60 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.65 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Paper Co will post 2.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st were issued a $0.5125 dividend. This represents a $2.05 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 20th. International Paper’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.28%.

In related news, SVP Jeanmichel Ribieras sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.74, for a total value of $481,140.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP W. Michael Jr. Amick sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total transaction of $687,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 27,194 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,167,710.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 31,000 shares of company stock worth $1,297,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of International Paper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of International Paper in a research note on Friday, February 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of International Paper from $42.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.36.

International Paper Co engages in the manufacture of paper and packaging products. It operates through the following segments: Industrial Packaging, Global Cellulose Fibers, and Printing Papers. The Industrial Packaging segment involves in the manufacturing of containerboards, which include linerboard, medium, whitetop, recycled linerboard, recycled medium, and saturating kraft.

