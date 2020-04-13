iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Bought by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) by 20.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 430 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 74.3% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 190 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Cabana LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000.

IWD opened at $107.55 on Monday. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $84.11 and a 12-month high of $138.88. The company’s 50 day moving average is $109.81 and its 200 day moving average is $127.49.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.7935 per share. This represents a $3.17 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

