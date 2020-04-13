Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. Purchases 5,451 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM)

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJM) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 138,680 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 5,451 shares during the quarter. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF accounts for about 2.0% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $3,004,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BCS Wealth Management grew its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 29.3% during the first quarter. BCS Wealth Management now owns 107,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,321,000 after buying an additional 24,264 shares in the last quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $839,000. Insight Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $625,000. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. Finally, IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 119,765 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,928,000 after buying an additional 2,412 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:BSJM opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $22.49 and its 200-day moving average is $23.90. Invesco BulletShares 2022 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.72.

