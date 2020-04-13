Ellevest Inc. Increases Position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its position in Medtronic PLC (NYSE:MDT) by 750.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,866 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Medtronic were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Adviser Investments LLC increased its position in Medtronic by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 52,396 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,944,000 after purchasing an additional 1,086 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. acquired a new stake in Medtronic in the 4th quarter valued at about $355,000. Bluefin Trading LLC increased its holdings in shares of Medtronic by 2,616.0% in the 4th quarter. Bluefin Trading LLC now owns 51,632 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $5,857,000 after acquiring an additional 49,731 shares during the last quarter. FIL Ltd grew its stake in Medtronic by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,583,844 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $293,137,000 after buying an additional 383,843 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its position in Medtronic by 25.3% during the 4th quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 1,269,269 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $143,999,000 after acquiring an additional 256,249 shares during the period. 82.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently commented on MDT shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Medtronic from $128.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Medtronic in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “sell” rating and a $118.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of Medtronic from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $134.00 to $109.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BTIG Research cut their price target on shares of Medtronic from $124.00 to $102.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Medtronic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.88.

In other news, CEO Omar Ishrak acquired 8,771 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was bought at an average price of $110.87 per share, with a total value of $972,440.77. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

MDT opened at $100.13 on Monday. Medtronic PLC has a 12-month low of $72.13 and a 12-month high of $122.15. The company has a quick ratio of 2.28, a current ratio of 2.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.41, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.70. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $93.79 and a 200-day moving average of $107.78.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The medical technology company reported $1.44 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.80 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 17.11% and a return on equity of 14.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.29 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Medtronic PLC will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 27th will be paid a dividend of $0.54 per share. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 26th. Medtronic’s dividend payout ratio is 41.38%.

Medtronic plc develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells device-based medical therapies to hospitals, physicians, clinicians, and patients worldwide. It operates through four segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group, Minimally Invasive Therapies Group, Restorative Therapies Group, and Diabetes Group.

