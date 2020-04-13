Ellevest Inc. Makes New Investment in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO)

Ellevest Inc. bought a new position in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,434 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $227,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Watsco in the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Watsco by 172.4% during the fourth quarter. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC now owns 158 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI purchased a new position in shares of Watsco during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Watsco by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 480 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.87% of the company’s stock.

WSO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Watsco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $187.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Watsco in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Watsco from $147.00 to $138.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Buckingham Research cut their price objective on Watsco from $164.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, Stephens cut their price target on Watsco from $192.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Watsco has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.67.

In other Watsco news, EVP Barry S. Logan sold 3,800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.76, for a total transaction of $637,488.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . 13.61% of the stock is owned by insiders.

WSO stock opened at $161.90 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $159.78 and its 200-day moving average is $171.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 3.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $6.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.30 and a beta of 0.73. Watsco Inc has a twelve month low of $132.97 and a twelve month high of $186.87.

Watsco (NYSE:WSO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The construction company reported $0.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by ($0.08). Watsco had a net margin of 5.16% and a return on equity of 14.68%. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.02 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts anticipate that Watsco Inc will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be given a dividend of $1.775 per share. This is an increase from Watsco’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.60. This represents a $7.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.39%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 14th. Watsco’s payout ratio is currently 98.46%.

Watsco Company Profile

Watsco, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes air conditioning, heating, and refrigeration equipment; and related parts and supplies in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Puerto Rico. It offers residential ducted and ductless air conditioners; gas, electric, and oil furnaces; commercial air conditioning and heating equipment systems; and other specialized equipment.

