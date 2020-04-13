Ellevest Inc. Takes $231,000 Position in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER)

Ellevest Inc. purchased a new stake in Uber Technologies Inc (NYSE:UBER) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 8,288 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $231,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 120.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 59,147,845 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,759,055,000 after purchasing an additional 32,316,244 shares during the period. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 21,359,622 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $635,235,000 after buying an additional 99,416 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 204.9% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,655,560 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $346,636,000 after buying an additional 7,833,289 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 158.1% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 11,394,381 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $338,832,000 after buying an additional 6,979,108 shares during the period. Finally, Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in Uber Technologies by 230.9% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 9,667,032 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $287,498,000 after buying an additional 6,745,838 shares during the period. 58.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, CTO Thuan Pham sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.59, for a total transaction of $771,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 4,599,729 shares in the company, valued at $177,503,542.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Garrett Camp sold 170,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.44, for a total transaction of $6,364,800.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 2,130,000 shares of company stock worth $69,576,000. 8.66% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE UBER opened at $26.76 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.47, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Uber Technologies Inc has a 1-year low of $13.71 and a 1-year high of $47.08. The company has a 50 day moving average of $28.47 and a 200-day moving average of $31.11. The company has a market cap of $46.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.68) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $4.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.06 billion. Uber Technologies had a negative net margin of 60.13% and a negative return on equity of 89.29%. Uber Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies Inc will post -2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently commented on UBER shares. Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $56.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $49.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Uber Technologies from $51.00 to $32.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.55.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and supports proprietary technology applications that enable independent providers of ridesharing, and meal preparation and delivery services to transact with end-users worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Core Platform and Other Bets. Its driver partners provide ridesharing services through a range of vehicles, such as cars, auto rickshaws, motorbikes, minibuses, or taxis, as well as based on the number of riders under the UberBLACK, UberX, UberPOOL, Express POOL, and Uber Bus names; and restaurant and delivery partners provide meal preparation and delivery services under the Uber Eats name.

