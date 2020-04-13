Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) Stock Holdings Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCO) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,779 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,530 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 8,770.6% in the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 2,348,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,413,000 after buying an additional 2,321,587 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,819,768 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,070,000 after purchasing an additional 123,903 shares during the period. Private Vista LLC raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Private Vista LLC now owns 1,254,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,946,000 after acquiring an additional 128,844 shares in the last quarter. Eastern Bank raised its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 894,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,200,000 after acquiring an additional 34,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF by 7.9% in the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 578,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,425,000 after buying an additional 42,196 shares during the period.

Shares of BSCO stock opened at $21.51 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2024 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $17.39 and a one year high of $22.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.31.

