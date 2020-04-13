Ellevest Inc. Purchases 2,587 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCQ) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,446 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,587 shares during the quarter. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $324,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Colony Group LLC bought a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,808,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 13,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 654.9% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 27,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $570,000 after purchasing an additional 24,043 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF by 217.7% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 210,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,329,000 after acquiring an additional 144,274 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:BSCQ opened at $20.50 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2026 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $17.80 and a fifty-two week high of $21.70. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.06 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.44.

