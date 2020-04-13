Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2,999.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,179 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $304,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WM. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Waste Management during the fourth quarter worth approximately $539,770,000. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 100.9% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 2,751,601 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $313,572,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381,738 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Waste Management by 2,836.5% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,112,364 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $126,765,000 after acquiring an additional 1,074,484 shares during the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Waste Management by 11,219.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 996,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $8,742,000 after acquiring an additional 987,201 shares during the period. Finally, Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in Waste Management by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 8,342,672 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $950,730,000 after purchasing an additional 915,772 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Waste Management from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $138.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday. CIBC initiated coverage on Waste Management in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Oppenheimer raised Waste Management from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $145.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Goldman Sachs Group cut Waste Management from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on Waste Management from $131.00 to $118.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $122.21.

Shares of NYSE WM opened at $99.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 1.97. Waste Management, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.34 and a 52-week high of $126.79. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $105.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $113.09. The company has a market capitalization of $42.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.78.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The business services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.97 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 28.14%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a $0.545 dividend. This represents a $2.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.55%.

In related news, VP Michael J. Watson sold 529 shares of Waste Management stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.06, for a total value of $66,156.74. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,416 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,178,044.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Frank M. Clark sold 267 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.69, for a total value of $31,957.23. Following the sale, the director now owns 32,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,877,477.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 137,683 shares of company stock worth $17,217,165 over the last ninety days. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It provides collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

