Ellevest Inc. Invests $291,000 in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Ellevest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 8,021 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $291,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Werner Enterprises in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Werner Enterprises in the first quarter valued at $38,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 50.6% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,690 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its position in shares of Werner Enterprises by 80.7% during the fourth quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Werner Enterprises by 69.7% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,316 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,362 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WERN opened at $38.91 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $2.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.28, a P/E/G ratio of 6.60 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.28 and its 200-day moving average is $36.21. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.27 and a 52-week high of $40.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.51.

Werner Enterprises (NASDAQ:WERN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $621.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $628.88 million. Werner Enterprises had a net margin of 6.78% and a return on equity of 14.93%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Werner Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio is 15.06%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Werner Enterprises in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Werner Enterprises from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $42.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Werner Enterprises from $41.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $40.43.

About Werner Enterprises

Werner Enterprises, Inc, a transportation and logistics company, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and China. It operates in two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

