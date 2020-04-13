Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) Stock Position Raised by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCT) by 18.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,778 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,648 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 1.86% of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $480,000.

BSCT stock opened at $20.18 on Monday. Invesco BulletShares 2029 Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $17.21 and a 12 month high of $21.20. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.09.

