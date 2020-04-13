AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) Position Boosted by Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.

Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 135.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 136,334 shares of the technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,518 shares during the quarter. AT&T accounts for 2.7% of Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Pacific Wealth Strategies Group Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $3,974,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of T. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of AT&T by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 109,540,861 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,272,292,000 after buying an additional 4,091,166 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in AT&T during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,928,300,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in AT&T by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 53,216,205 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,079,689,000 after purchasing an additional 8,261,619 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,402,142,000 after buying an additional 324,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in AT&T by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,115,032,000 after buying an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 56.12% of the company’s stock.

NYSE T opened at $30.47 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $220.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 0.76. AT&T Inc. has a 1-year low of $26.08 and a 1-year high of $39.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.08 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.94.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.01. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. AT&T’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that AT&T Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.83%. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.26%.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 16th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of AT&T from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Cowen downgraded shares of AT&T from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and cut their target price for the company from $43.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of AT&T from $36.00 to $33.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.02.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, for a total transaction of $3,781,000.00. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

