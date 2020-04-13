Ellevest Inc. Has $465,000 Stock Position in iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Ellevest Inc. reduced its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 16.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,284 shares of the company’s stock after selling 647 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $465,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Forward Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $666,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 29.8% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 6,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Emerson Wealth Management LLC now owns 451,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,701,000 after acquiring an additional 4,193 shares during the last quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,054,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Conservest Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 147,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,263,000 after buying an additional 5,665 shares during the period.

Shares of IWB stock opened at $151.80 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $152.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $168.94. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $120.20 and a one year high of $188.47.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.7438 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.98 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.96%.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

