Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Corp (NYSE:EW) by 6,221.3% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,971 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 2,924 shares during the period. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Manchester Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Savior LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Edwards Lifesciences by 990.9% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 120 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the period. Finally, Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the fourth quarter valued at about $47,000. 82.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE EW opened at $212.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Edwards Lifesciences Corp has a 1-year low of $154.52 and a 1-year high of $247.64. The company has a 50 day moving average of $198.17 and a 200-day moving average of $224.07. The company has a market cap of $45.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.10, a PEG ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.81.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The medical research company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.49 by ($0.03). Edwards Lifesciences had a net margin of 24.08% and a return on equity of 31.73%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.17 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Corp will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 22,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.62, for a total value of $5,246,817.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 69,976 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,067,889.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Catherine M. Szyman sold 1,116 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.95, for a total transaction of $181,852.20. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 15,773 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,570,210.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 79,170 shares of company stock valued at $16,769,091. Company insiders own 1.48% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on EW. Cowen reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Citigroup cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $252.00 to $240.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $272.00 to $215.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Oppenheimer raised Edwards Lifesciences from a “market perform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Edwards Lifesciences in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $247.00.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease and critical care monitoring in the United States and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve therapy products comprising transcatheter aortic valve replacement, and transcatheter mitral and tricuspid therapies for the nonsurgical replacement of heart valves.

