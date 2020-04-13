iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) by 1,645.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,279 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,862 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up approximately 0.3% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $1,047,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IJH. Kelman Lazarov Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Kelman Lazarov Inc. now owns 18,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,707,000 after buying an additional 1,379 shares in the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC boosted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC now owns 54,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,285,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Personal Wealth Partners lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. Personal Wealth Partners now owns 75,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,620,000 after buying an additional 7,609 shares in the last quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Canal Capital Management LLC now owns 18,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,900,000 after buying an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 2,900,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,044,000 after buying an additional 85,251 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $158.05 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $160.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $190.70. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $117.87 and a 1-year high of $210.86.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a $0.8009 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

