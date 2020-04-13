Ellevest Inc. Has $1.83 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 8.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,753 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF comprises 0.5% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF were worth $1,826,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHP. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 47,848,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,709,637,000 after acquiring an additional 3,399,608 shares during the period. Madison Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $64,767,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,972,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,310,000 after purchasing an additional 289,372 shares in the last quarter. Marotta Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $14,645,000. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF during the 4th quarter worth $13,883,000.

SCHP opened at $59.10 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $57.55 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $57.05. Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF has a 52 week low of $52.57 and a 52 week high of $59.86.

Featured Story: Oversold

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPs ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.