Ellevest Inc. Boosts Stock Position in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:EMLC) by 16.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 102,768 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 14,861 shares during the period. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF comprises 0.8% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Ellevest Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF worth $2,926,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of EMLC. Charles Schwab Trust Co increased its stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 666.1% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 110,360 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,142,000 after purchasing an additional 95,955 shares in the last quarter. Ackerman Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $3,432,000. Man Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 770.4% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 274,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,345,000 after purchasing an additional 243,193 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 363,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,363,000 after purchasing an additional 3,890 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,847,000.

Get VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:EMLC opened at $28.51 on Monday. VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $26.02 and a 12 month high of $35.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $30.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $32.70.

Market Vectors Emerging Markets Local Currency Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the price and yield performance of the J.P. Morgan GBI-EMG Core Index (the Index). The Index provides direct exposure to local currency bonds issued by emerging market governments. The Index tracks regularly traded, liquid, fixed-rate, domestic currency debt issues by emerging market governments.

Featured Article: Insider Trading

Receive News & Ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VanEck Vectors J.P. Morgan EM Local Currency Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.