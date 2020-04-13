iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) Stock Holdings Lifted by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SUB) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 149,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the period. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF makes up approximately 4.4% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 5th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned about 0.55% of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF worth $15,894,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Evensky & Katz LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $37,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 24.9% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 673 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new position in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $75,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $190,000 after acquiring an additional 365 shares during the period.

SUB stock opened at $106.51 on Monday. iShares Short-Term National Muni Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $97.45 and a 1-year high of $108.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $105.54 and its 200-day moving average is $106.48.

iShares 2016 AMT-Free Muni Term ETF, formerly iShares S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P Short Term National AMT-Free Municipal Bond Index (the Index).

