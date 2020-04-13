Ellevest Inc. Boosts Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Ellevest Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 16.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,848 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,856 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up approximately 0.9% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $3,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cpwm LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 33,102 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,072,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 21,158 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,963,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,672 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $712,000 after buying an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 8,558 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,424 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 127 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VNQ opened at $76.96 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 52 week low of $55.58 and a 52 week high of $99.72. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $78.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.72.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

