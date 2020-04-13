Ellevest Inc. Has $11.62 Million Stock Holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD)

Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF (NASDAQ:ESGD) by 16.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 218,606 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,558 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF makes up approximately 3.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF were worth $11,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF by 2,039.3% in the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 599 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. grace capital purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $58,000. Finally, HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF in the fourth quarter worth $80,000.

Shares of ESGD stock opened at $55.19 on Monday. iShares MSCI EAFE ESG Optimized ETF has a 52-week low of $45.02 and a 52-week high of $69.71. The business’s fifty day moving average is $56.17 and its 200 day moving average is $64.41.

