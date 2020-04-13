Ellevest Inc. Acquires 11,684 Shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Ellevest Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE) by 29.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 51,625 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,684 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF makes up approximately 1.2% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest position. Ellevest Inc. owned 0.06% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $4,197,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Betterment LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 7,979,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $951,096,000 after buying an additional 523,937 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 11,751.6% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,795,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,625,000 after purchasing an additional 5,746,543 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 2,473,642 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,833,000 after purchasing an additional 68,177 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,421,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,562,000 after purchasing an additional 123,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 17.5% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,920,384 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,891,000 after acquiring an additional 285,468 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VOE opened at $88.99 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $92.53 and a 200-day simple moving average of $110.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a one year low of $67.66 and a one year high of $122.20.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

