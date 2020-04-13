Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) Shares Purchased by Ellevest Inc.

Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR) by 37.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 38,671 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,455 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF makes up about 1.0% of Ellevest Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $3,434,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of VBR. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. LWS Wealth Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. Ambassador Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. grew its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF alerts:

VBR stock opened at $95.68 on Monday. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $73.32 and a 52-week high of $139.41. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $102.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is $125.82.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

Featured Story: Circuit Breakers

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VBR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.