Ellevest Inc. Raises Holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Ellevest Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO) by 26.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,895 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,842 shares during the period. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 2.1% of Ellevest Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Ellevest Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $7,490,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WealthStone Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. WealthStone Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Financial Partners Group Inc boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Financial Partners Group Inc now owns 1,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Management LLC now owns 5,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $897,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 6,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Private Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Private Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF stock opened at $145.12 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $145.92 and its 200 day moving average is $167.63. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $110.05 and a 1-year high of $186.74.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

Recommended Story: Understanding Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.