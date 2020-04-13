Horizen (ZEN) Trading Down 12% This Week

Horizen (CURRENCY:ZEN) traded 2.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 13th. Over the last seven days, Horizen has traded down 12% against the US dollar. One Horizen coin can now be purchased for $5.24 or 0.00078221 BTC on exchanges including DragonEX, Bittrex, BiteBTC and Graviex. Horizen has a market capitalization of $46.36 million and approximately $2.59 million worth of Horizen was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $35.22 or 0.00525351 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.69 or 0.00144497 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded up 420% against the dollar and now trades at $0.47 or 0.00007048 BTC.

Zero (ZER) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002580 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002508 BTC.

CrypticCoin (CRYP) traded down 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000004 BTC.

BitcoinZ (BTCZ) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Hush (HUSH) traded 54.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000693 BTC.

Bitgem (BTG) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00034116 BTC.

Bitcoin Interest (BCI) traded 25% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000060 BTC.

About Horizen

Horizen (ZEN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 9th, 2017. Horizen’s total supply is 8,841,438 coins. The official website for Horizen is horizen.global . The Reddit community for Horizen is /r/Horizen/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Horizen is forum.horizen.global . Horizen’s official Twitter account is @horizenglobal and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Horizen

Horizen can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, BiteBTC, DragonEX, Binance, Trade Satoshi, Graviex, COSS, Upbit, Cryptopia and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Horizen directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Horizen should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Horizen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

