Ultra (UOS) Price Down 14.2% This Week

Ultra (CURRENCY:UOS) traded 4% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Ultra token can now be bought for approximately $0.0377 or 0.00000563 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last week, Ultra has traded down 14.2% against the US dollar. Ultra has a total market capitalization of $8.97 million and approximately $47,190.00 worth of Ultra was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6,703.17 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $219.58 or 0.03275724 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0709 or 0.00001058 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002214 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $50.41 or 0.00752075 BTC.

Steem Dollars (SBD) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00014683 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00004782 BTC.

Peercoin (PPC) traded down 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002337 BTC.

Ultra Profile

Ultra (CRYPTO:UOS) is a DPoI token that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. Ultra's total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 237,943,059 tokens. The official message board for Ultra is medium.com/ultra-io . The official website for Ultra is ultra.io .

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ultra

Ultra can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ultra directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ultra should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Ultra using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

