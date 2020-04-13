ParallelCoin (DUO) One Day Volume Hits $15.00

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded 9.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. One ParallelCoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.26 or 0.00003893 BTC on exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. During the last seven days, ParallelCoin has traded 1.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $82,127.48 and $15.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get ParallelCoin alerts:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00602218 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00015216 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000039 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.59 or 0.00008764 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00002235 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0185 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 138.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ParallelCoin Coin Profile

ParallelCoin (DUO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for ParallelCoin is parallelcoin.info

ParallelCoin Coin Trading

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy ParallelCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “DUOUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for ParallelCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ParallelCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.