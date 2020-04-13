REPO Trading Down 6.3% This Week (REPO)

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on April 13th. During the last seven days, REPO has traded 6.3% lower against the dollar. One REPO token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0525 or 0.00000783 BTC on popular exchanges including Stellarport and Stellar Decentralized Exchange. REPO has a market cap of $5.77 million and $1,344.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00002732 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014939 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $185.28 or 0.02764026 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.39 or 0.00214723 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 51% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.53 or 0.00052633 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049999 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0477 or 0.00000711 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0124 or 0.00000184 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,958,607 tokens. The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . REPO’s official website is www.repocoin.io . REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here

REPO Token Trading

REPO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Stellar Decentralized Exchange and Stellarport. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

