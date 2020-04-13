Critical Review: Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) and Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI)

Pluristem Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PSTI) and Allena Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNA) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends and profitability.

Risk and Volatility

Pluristem Therapeutics has a beta of 1.12, meaning that its stock price is 12% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Allena Pharmaceuticals has a beta of 2.26, meaning that its stock price is 126% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Pluristem Therapeutics N/A -196.27% -122.36% Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A -157.43% -100.90%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Pluristem Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Pluristem Therapeutics $50,000.00 3,184.80 -$35.31 million N/A N/A Allena Pharmaceuticals N/A N/A -$47.34 million ($2.10) -0.55

Pluristem Therapeutics has higher revenue and earnings than Allena Pharmaceuticals.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

8.9% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 58.4% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by institutional investors. 6.7% of Pluristem Therapeutics shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 38.6% of Allena Pharmaceuticals shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Pluristem Therapeutics and Allena Pharmaceuticals, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Pluristem Therapeutics 0 0 4 0 3.00 Allena Pharmaceuticals 0 1 3 0 2.75

Pluristem Therapeutics presently has a consensus target price of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 124.32%. Allena Pharmaceuticals has a consensus target price of $16.33, indicating a potential upside of 1,320.29%. Given Allena Pharmaceuticals’ higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Allena Pharmaceuticals is more favorable than Pluristem Therapeutics.

Summary

Allena Pharmaceuticals beats Pluristem Therapeutics on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Pluristem Therapeutics

Pluristem Therapeutics Inc., together with its subsidiary, Pluristem Ltd., operates as a bio-therapeutics company in Israel. It focuses on the research, development, clinical trial, and manufacture of cell therapeutic products and related technologies for the treatment of various ischemic, inflammatory, and hematologic conditions, as well as autoimmune disorders. The company develops PLacental eXpanded (PLX) cell therapy products, including PLX-PAD cells, which is Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of critical limb ischemia (CLI) in patients ineligible for revascularization, recovery after surgery for hip fracture, and acute radiation syndrome (ARS), as well as peripheral and cardiovascular, and orthopedic diseases. It also develops PLX-R18 cells that is in Phase I clinical trial for incomplete hematopoietic recovery following hematopoietic cell transplantation, as well as conducts various animal studies for the evaluation of PLX-R18 for the treatment of ARS. The company has collaborative research agreement with the Berlin-Brandenburg Center for Regenerative Therapies; a license and commercialization agreement for conducting clinical trials and commercialization of its PLX-PAD product in South Korea related to the treatment CLI and intermediate claudication; and nTRACK, a collaborative project with Leitat to examine gold nano particles labeling of stem cells. It also has a collaboration agreement with the NASA's Ames Research Center to evaluate the potential of PLX cell therapies in preventing and treating medical conditions caused during space missions. Pluristem Therapeutics Inc. was founded in 2001 and is based in Haifa, Israel.

About Allena Pharmaceuticals

Allena Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a late-stage clinical biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development and commercialization of oral enzyme therapeutics to treat patients with rare and severe metabolic, and kidney disorders in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is reloxaliase, an oral enzyme therapeutic for the treatment of enteric hyperoxaluria, a metabolic disorder commonly associated with kidney stones in adults. It also develops ALLN-346 for patients with hyperuricemia and moderate to severe chronic kidney diseases. The company was founded in 2011 and is headquartered in Newton, Massachusetts.

