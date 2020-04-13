Financial Comparison: Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) vs. Citizens Financial Group (NASDAQ:CFG)

Citizens Financial Group (NYSE:CFG) and Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) are both finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, dividends, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, profitability and earnings.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

96.7% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.5% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 0.4% of Citizens Financial Group shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 18.2% of Mid Penn Bancorp shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Citizens Financial Group pays an annual dividend of $1.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.1%. Mid Penn Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Citizens Financial Group pays out 40.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Mid Penn Bancorp pays out 34.4% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Citizens Financial Group has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years and Mid Penn Bancorp has increased its dividend for 6 consecutive years.

Volatility & Risk

Citizens Financial Group has a beta of 1.86, indicating that its share price is 86% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Mid Penn Bancorp has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Mid Penn Bancorp’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Citizens Financial Group $8.07 billion 1.17 $1.79 billion $3.84 5.73 Mid Penn Bancorp $107.93 million 1.57 $17.70 million $2.09 9.56

Citizens Financial Group has higher revenue and earnings than Mid Penn Bancorp. Citizens Financial Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Mid Penn Bancorp, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Citizens Financial Group and Mid Penn Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Citizens Financial Group 22.20% 8.75% 1.11% Mid Penn Bancorp 16.40% 7.60% 0.81%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations and price targets for Citizens Financial Group and Mid Penn Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Citizens Financial Group 0 2 8 0 2.80 Mid Penn Bancorp 0 2 0 0 2.00

Citizens Financial Group currently has a consensus price target of $38.05, suggesting a potential upside of 73.07%. Mid Penn Bancorp has a consensus price target of $24.00, suggesting a potential upside of 20.18%. Given Citizens Financial Group’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Citizens Financial Group is more favorable than Mid Penn Bancorp.

Summary

Citizens Financial Group beats Mid Penn Bancorp on 12 of the 17 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Citizens Financial Group

Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Citizens Bank, National Association and Citizens Bank of Pennsylvania that provides retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Consumer Banking and Commercial Banking. The Consumer Banking segment offers traditional banking products and services, including checking and savings accounts, home and education loans, credit cards, business loans, mortgage and home equity lending, and unsecured product finance and personal loans, as well as wealth management and investment services to retail customers and small businesses. This segment also provides indirect auto finance for new and used vehicles through auto dealerships. The Commercial Banking segment offers various financial products and solutions, such as loans and leasing, trade finance, deposit and treasury management, cash management, and foreign exchange and interest rate risk management solutions; and corporate finance, merger and acquisition, and debt and equity capital markets capabilities. It serves government banking, not-for-profit, healthcare, technology, professionals, oil and gas, asset finance, franchise finance, asset-based lending, commercial real estate, private equity, and sponsor finance industries. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. operates approximately 1,100 branches and 2,900 ATMs in 11 states in the New England, Mid-Atlantic, and Midwest regions, as well as through online, telephone, and mobile banking services; and maintains approximately 140 retail and commercial non-branch offices in its banking footprint and in other states, and the District of Columbia. The company was formerly known as RBS Citizens Financial Group, Inc. and changed its name to Citizens Financial Group, Inc. in April 2014. Citizens Financial Group, Inc. was founded in 1828 and is headquartered in Providence, Rhode Island.

About Mid Penn Bancorp

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs. It also provides a range of loan products comprising mortgage and home equity loans, secured and unsecured commercial and consumer loans, lines of credit, construction financing, farm loans, community development loans, loans to non-profit entities, and local government loans. In addition, the company offers online banking, telephone banking, cash management, and automated teller services, as well as safe deposit boxes; and trust and retail investment services. It operates 38 full service retail banking locations in Berks, Bucks, Chester, Cumberland, Dauphin, Fayette, Lancaster, Luzerne, Montgomery, Northumberland, Schuylkill, and Westmoreland counties, Pennsylvania. The company was founded in 1868 and is headquartered in Millersburg, Pennsylvania.

