Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $663,000 Holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. grew its holdings in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 93.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,226 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,330 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $663,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. M&G Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in HDFC Bank by 100.1% during the first quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 131,647 shares of the bank’s stock worth $5,003,000 after purchasing an additional 65,863 shares during the period. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 8.4% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 6,663 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 519 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 89,794 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,690,000 after acquiring an additional 4,028 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of HDFC Bank by 108.9% in the fourth quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 49,100 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,111,000 after acquiring an additional 25,600 shares during the period. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of HDFC Bank in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,396,000. Institutional investors own 18.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HDB opened at $40.76 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.63 and a 200 day simple moving average of $58.14. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.90, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.81. HDFC Bank Limited has a one year low of $29.50 and a one year high of $65.89.

HDB has been the subject of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut HDFC Bank from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet cut HDFC Bank from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded HDFC Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

About HDFC Bank

HDFC Bank Limited provides a range of banking and financial services to individuals and businesses in India, Bahrain, Hong Kong, and Dubai. The company operates in Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Other Banking Business segments. It accepts savings accounts, salary accounts, current accounts, fixed and recurring deposits, demat accounts, safe deposit lockers, and rural accounts, as well as offshore accounts and deposits.

