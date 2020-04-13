Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Grows Stock Position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI) by 37.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,765 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,854 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF were worth $659,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. SVB Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF by 312.0% in the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 412 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 312 shares during the period. Finally, Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF in the fourth quarter worth $55,000.

NYSEARCA:DSI opened at $105.21 on Monday. iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF has a 52-week low of $82.98 and a 52-week high of $128.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $104.38 and a 200 day moving average of $114.28.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.5179 per share. This is a positive change from iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $2.07 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.97%.

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social ETF Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

