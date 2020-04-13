Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 152,004 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB) by 87.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,897 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 152,004 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. owned approximately 0.15% of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF worth $652,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XHB. High Falls Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the third quarter worth $787,000. Sigma Planning Corp acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $283,000. Financial Services Advisory Inc acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $770,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 55.5% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 17,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $765,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, FundX Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,841,000.

NYSEARCA:XHB opened at $33.80 on Monday. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $49.35. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $35.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.40.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

