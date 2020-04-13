Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF (NYSEARCA:GFIN) by 6.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,900 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,011 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF were worth $644,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of GFIN. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA lifted its stake in Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA now owns 5,853 shares of the company’s stock worth $346,000 after purchasing an additional 1,912 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 7.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 68,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,041,000 after acquiring an additional 4,807 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC increased its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 23,828 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 1,251 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GFIN opened at $50.59 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $56.56. Goldman Sachs Motif Finance Reimagined ETF has a one year low of $38.81 and a one year high of $65.73.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.048 per share. This represents a $0.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

