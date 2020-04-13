Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Has $607,000 Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 220.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,839 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,391 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $607,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of XBI. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 459.6% during the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 291 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 100.3% during the 1st quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 601 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter.

XBI opened at $83.43 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $81.36 and a 200 day simple moving average of $87.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 1 year low of $62.94 and a 1 year high of $98.79.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

