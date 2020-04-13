Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,563 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 11.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,096 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 1,563 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $585,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First National Bank of South Miami increased its position in shares of Oracle by 104.6% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of South Miami now owns 489 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oracle during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

A number of analysts recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on Oracle from $62.00 to $46.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Oracle from $63.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Raymond James reduced their price target on Oracle from $61.00 to $56.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Oracle from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $53.57.

In related news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 50,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.01, for a total value of $2,750,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $2,750,500. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.23 per share, with a total value of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Company insiders own 36.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORCL stock opened at $53.18 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. Oracle Co. has a one year low of $39.71 and a one year high of $60.50. The firm has a market cap of $167.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.75 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s payout ratio is currently 30.38%.

Oracle announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to buyback $15.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

About Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

Read More: What are gap-down stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORCL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL).

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.