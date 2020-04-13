Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Trims Stake in CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 16.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,030 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,768 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVS. Sofos Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. FSA Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. purchased a new position in CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth $35,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get CVS Health alerts:

In related news, SVP James David Clark sold 3,030 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,790 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,400. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Larry J. Merlo sold 266,476 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.79, for a total transaction of $19,929,740.04. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 703,497 shares in the company, valued at $52,614,540.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVS opened at $60.47 on Monday. CVS Health Corp has a twelve month low of $51.72 and a twelve month high of $77.03. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $60.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $67.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.90, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.05. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.58% and a return on equity of 14.87%. The business had revenue of $66.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.14 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that CVS Health Corp will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 4th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.31%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.25%.

CVS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $73.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks decreased their price objective on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $88.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $77.00 price objective on shares of CVS Health in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. CVS Health currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.06.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services and plans in the United States. Its Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, such as plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, Medicare Part D, clinical, disease management, and medical spend management services.

Read More: Coverage Ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Corp (NYSE:CVS).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.