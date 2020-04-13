Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 1,471 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) by 10.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,495 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,471 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Confluence Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $14,797,000. Clarus Wealth Advisors increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 49.2% during the 1st quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors now owns 79,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 26,068 shares during the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $396,000 after buying an additional 925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gateway Advisory LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $2,094,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDYG opened at $46.56 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $46.62 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.57. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a one year low of $34.68 and a one year high of $59.55.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

