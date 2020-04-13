Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Sells 2,948 Shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. decreased its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FNDF) by 10.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,177 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 17,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 356 shares during the last quarter. LVW Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. LVW Advisors LLC now owns 111,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,238,000 after acquiring an additional 357 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 32,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 376 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 21,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $620,000 after acquiring an additional 399 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its stake in Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 21,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $615,000 after acquiring an additional 420 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF stock opened at $21.86 on Monday. Schwab Fundamental International Large Company Index ETF has a 52-week low of $17.79 and a 52-week high of $29.21. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $27.00.

