Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble Co (NYSE:PG) by 4.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,649 shares of the company’s stock after selling 197 shares during the period. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $511,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PG. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ grew its position in Procter & Gamble by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 11,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 24,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,042,000 after acquiring an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 9,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Girard Partners LTD. raised its stake in Procter & Gamble by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Girard Partners LTD. now owns 22,351 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 96 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora increased its position in shares of Procter & Gamble by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 29,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank raised shares of Procter & Gamble from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $127.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble in a report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Procter & Gamble from $138.00 to $143.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Procter & Gamble currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $127.31.

Shares of PG stock opened at $114.66 on Monday. Procter & Gamble Co has a one year low of $94.34 and a one year high of $128.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.44 and a current ratio of 0.63. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $114.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $121.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $283.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 67.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.18 and a beta of 0.41.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The company reported $1.42 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.05. Procter & Gamble had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 27.14%. The firm had revenue of $18.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.37 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.25 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Procter & Gamble Co will post 4.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David S. Taylor sold 58,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $125.93, for a total value of $7,341,341.21. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 284,069 shares in the company, valued at $35,772,809.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ma. Fatima Francisco sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $126.50, for a total transaction of $379,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,856 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $487,784. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 98,682 shares of company stock valued at $12,441,819 in the last ninety days. 1.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods to consumers in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, Greater China, Latin America, India, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates in five segments: Beauty; Grooming; health Care; fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care.

