Altfest L J & Co. Inc. Reduces Position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. cut its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,919 shares of the company’s stock after selling 558 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF were worth $471,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Newman Dignan & Sheerar Inc. now owns 899,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,359,000 after purchasing an additional 808,598 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 51.8% in the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,725,688 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,161,000 after purchasing an additional 588,853 shares during the last quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 12,049,053 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,119,478,000 after purchasing an additional 220,164 shares during the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $16,014,000. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $12,799,000.

SCHG stock opened at $85.00 on Monday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.24. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $67.25 and a 52-week high of $102.61.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a dividend of $0.1668 per share. This represents a $0.67 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Profile

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

