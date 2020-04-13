Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) Shares Bought by Altfest L J & Co. Inc.

Altfest L J & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 63.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,904 shares of the coffee company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the quarter. Altfest L J & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $454,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Boston Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Starbucks by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Private Wealth LLC now owns 150,917 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $13,269,000 after buying an additional 36,926 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 403,978 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $35,518,000 after purchasing an additional 13,039 shares in the last quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Starbucks by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 69,252 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $6,089,000 after purchasing an additional 1,215 shares in the last quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the third quarter valued at about $744,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 19,699 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,704,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. 69.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CAO Jill Walker sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.14, for a total transaction of $140,280.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Myron E. Ullman III sold 4,252 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.99, for a total transaction of $267,833.48. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,728 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,431,636.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

SBUX stock opened at $73.88 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $71.24 and a 200 day moving average of $83.02. Starbucks Co. has a twelve month low of $50.02 and a twelve month high of $99.72. The firm has a market cap of $86.71 billion, a PE ratio of 24.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.72.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The coffee company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $7.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.11 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 62.51% and a net margin of 13.81%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.75 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Starbucks Co. will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

SBUX has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Telsey Advisory Group reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Starbucks presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $80.12.

Starbucks Company Profile

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Americas; China/Asia Pacific; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, iced tea, and food and snacks; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

