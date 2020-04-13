$0.27 EPS Expected for Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect Stoneridge, Inc. (NYSE:SRI) to announce earnings of $0.27 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Stoneridge’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $0.26 and the highest is $0.28. Stoneridge posted earnings of $0.44 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 38.6%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that Stoneridge will report full-year earnings of $0.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.95 to $1.03. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.16 per share. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Stoneridge.

Get Stoneridge alerts:

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07). Stoneridge had a net margin of 7.23% and a return on equity of 14.41%. The company had revenue of $190.37 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $175.67 million.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Stoneridge from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Barrington Research reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Stoneridge in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Stephens dropped their price objective on Stoneridge from $36.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Stoneridge currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $32.75.

SRI stock opened at $18.85 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.44 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.53. Stoneridge has a 12 month low of $13.87 and a 12 month high of $34.46. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The firm has a market cap of $516.65 million, a P/E ratio of 8.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.63.

Stoneridge announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $50.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the auto parts company to reacquire up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stoneridge by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 346,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $10,153,000 after acquiring an additional 1,437 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its position in Stoneridge by 286.2% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 98,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,882,000 after acquiring an additional 72,850 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC increased its holdings in shares of Stoneridge by 1,019.6% during the fourth quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 104,928 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $3,076,000 after acquiring an additional 95,556 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Stoneridge by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 89,980 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $2,638,000 after buying an additional 42,449 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in Stoneridge by 53.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 31,592 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 11,010 shares in the last quarter. 97.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Stoneridge

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

See Also: Backdoor Roth IRA Conversion and Strategy

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Stoneridge (SRI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.