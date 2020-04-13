U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.42 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that U.S. Silica Holdings Inc (NYSE:SLCA) will post earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.42) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for U.S. Silica’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.56) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.29). U.S. Silica reported earnings per share of ($0.08) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 425%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 6th.

On average, analysts expect that U.S. Silica will report full year earnings of ($1.77) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.34) to ($1.20). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post earnings of ($1.30) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.94) to ($0.63). Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for U.S. Silica.

U.S. Silica (NYSE:SLCA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The mining company reported ($0.53) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.56) by $0.03. U.S. Silica had a negative return on equity of 4.98% and a negative net margin of 22.32%. The firm had revenue of $339.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.72 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.04) EPS. U.S. Silica’s revenue was down 5.1% on a year-over-year basis.

SLCA has been the subject of several research reports. Citigroup cut U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Tudor Pickering downgraded U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 11th. Stephens downgraded U.S. Silica to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine cut U.S. Silica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.68.

In other news, Director Charles W. Shaver purchased 43,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $1.69 per share, for a total transaction of $72,670.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, COO Michael L. Winkler purchased 50,000 shares of U.S. Silica stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.00 per share, for a total transaction of $50,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 203,000 shares of company stock worth $240,270. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. increased its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 490.2% during the fourth quarter. Prescott Group Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 1,860,156 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $11,440,000 after buying an additional 1,545,007 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of U.S. Silica by 30.2% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,693,929 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $22,906,000 after buying an additional 857,446 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 48.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,596,812 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $15,970,000 after purchasing an additional 852,800 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of U.S. Silica by 64.3% during the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,034,140 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $6,360,000 after purchasing an additional 404,581 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in U.S. Silica in the fourth quarter worth about $1,743,000. 93.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

U.S. Silica stock opened at $1.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.15. U.S. Silica has a 1-year low of $0.79 and a 1-year high of $18.72. The company has a market cap of $112.11 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.86. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $2.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $5.27.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.26%. U.S. Silica’s payout ratio is presently -12.50%.

U.S. Silica Company Profile

U.S. Silica Holdings, Inc produces and sells commercial silica in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Oil & Gas Proppants and Industrial & Specialty Products. It offers whole grain commercial silica products to be used as fracturing sand in connection with oil and natural gas recovery, as well as sells its whole grain silica products in various size distributions, grain shapes, and chemical purity levels for manufacturing glass products.

